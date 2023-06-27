Mich. Tribe Says Blue Cross Data Problems Merit Default Win

By Danielle Ferguson (June 27, 2023, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Blue Cross Blue Shield unit and a Michigan tribe traded barbs in Michigan federal court Tuesday, with the tribe seeking a default judgment as each accused the other of dodging obligations to hand over information that would help resolve the tribe's allegations that the insurer overcharged tribal members for services. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS