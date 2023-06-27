Feds Want Suit Over Navy's Hawaii Fuel Leak Trimmed

By Madeline Lyskawa (June 27, 2023, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged a Hawaii federal judge on Tuesday to trim a suit by U.S. military families alleging that they faced medical injuries when a naval storage facility leaked fuel into the water supply, saying a quarter of the claims do not contain enough evidence to show the families were denied treatment....

