Ex-JPMorgan Trader Who Flipped Avoids Prison For Spoofing

By Stewart Bishop (June 27, 2023, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday spared a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. trader from serving time in prison for a career-long run of unlawfully manipulating the market for precious metals futures contracts, after hearing of his exemplary cooperation, which prosecutors credit for securing the Chicago spoofing convictions last year of two of his former superiors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS