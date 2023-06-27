Wash. Judge Tosses Suicide Suit Against Amazon

By Greg Lamm (June 27, 2023, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge tossed a lawsuit Tuesday against Amazon brought by the parents of two teens who killed themselves using sodium nitrite they bought on the e-commerce giant's platform, saying the deaths were "undisputedly tragic" but concluding the teens knew the dangers of ingesting the chemical....

