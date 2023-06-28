C&H Sugar Hit With Suit Over 'Rotten Egg' Odors

By Tom Lotshaw (June 28, 2023, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Crockett, California, man hit C&H Sugar with a proposed class action that claims noxious odors are repeatedly invading residential areas because of its improper operation of a wastewater treatment plant that processes both sugar refinery waste and municipal wastewater....

