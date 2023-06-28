Ex-Yahoo Patents Aren't Valid, 7-Eleven, Southwest Tell Judge

By Lauren Castle (June 28, 2023, 10:22 PM EDT) -- 7-Eleven Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co. told a Texas federal judge in a joint hearing Wednesday that they did not infringe search queries and database processing patents owned by an Acacia Research Corp. unit and that the patents are invalid anyway because they cover abstract ideas....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS