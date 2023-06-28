Harvard Sued Again Over Alleged 'Flea Market' Morgue Sales

By Brian Dowling (June 28, 2023, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Harvard University left cadavers donated to the elite school for science in the hands of a morgue manager who allegedly sold body parts and let buyers pick over human remains "like trinkets at a flea market," according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday in Massachusetts state court....

