Co. Tells Jury It's Not At Fault For Seattle Jail Plumbing Crisis

By Greg Lamm (June 28, 2023, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A German pipe manufacturer urged a Washington state jury Wednesday to determine it wasn't to blame for a cascade of leaks that threatened security at Seattle's jail and led to costly repiping, arguing that the county's improper pipe installation and a poorly designed and operated system caused the plumbing fiasco....

