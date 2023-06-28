BLM Reaps $105M In Large-Scale Nev. Solar Lease Sale

By Peter McGuire (June 28, 2023, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The federal government has sold utility-scale solar development rights in the Nevada desert worth more than $105 million, the biggest onshore renewable energy auction in the history of the Bureau of Land Management, the agency said Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS