Ga. Panel Nixes Sanctions Over Atty Conduct In Med Mal Suit

By Emily Johnson (June 29, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Georgia Court of Appeals panel erased sanctions related to a Huff Powell & Bailey LLC attorney's representation of defendants in a medical malpractice suit, finding that he did not violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act when he spoke with another doctor employed by one of the defendants....

