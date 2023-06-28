Hogan Lovells Says It Can Outrun Reebok's DQ Bid

By Lauren Berg (June 28, 2023, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells punched back at Reebok's bid to disqualify the firm from representing a rival in a sneaker design trademark lawsuit, telling a Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday that its past representation of Reebok in connection with foreign trademarks has nothing to do with this case....

