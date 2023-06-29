9th Circ. Backs Beach Boys Singer In Email Fight With Ex-Attys

By Henrik Nilsson (June 29, 2023, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday ruled for Beach Boys singer Michael Love by tossing his former attorneys' challenge to a discovery order requiring them to hand over thousands of emails concerning their fees, saying the circuit does not have jurisdiction over the appeal....

