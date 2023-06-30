Texas IP Firm Wants Full 5th Circ. Review In PPP Loan Dispute

By Chart Riggall (June 30, 2023, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A Houston lawyer whose bank revoked his Paycheck Protection Program loan after it found out he had been arrested on sexual assault charges is asking the full Fifth Circuit to review a panel's decision that sided with the bank's interpretation of the government's loan eligibility rules....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS