GM, Drivers Spar Over State Claims' Viability In Emissions Suit

By Danielle Ferguson (June 29, 2023, 8:49 PM EDT) -- General Motors and proposed classes of drivers on Wednesday exchanged filings trying to persuade a Michigan federal judge of their interpretation of a Sixth Circuit ruling in a nearly identical case against Ford that found consumer protection claims over duped emissions standards are preempted by federal law. ...

