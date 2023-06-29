Diageo Says Fight With Diddy Must Be Arbitrated

By Caroline Simson (June 29, 2023, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Diageo has fired back against Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawsuit accusing the British alcoholic beverage company of racism for typecasting his brands as beverages for "urban" consumers, calling him an "unreliable and untrustworthy business partner" and arguing that the dispute belongs in arbitration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS