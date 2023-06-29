Post-Gazette Tells 3rd Circ. Labor Status Quo Didn't Carry Over

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 29, 2023, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette asked a Third Circuit panel on Thursday to undo a National Labor Relations Board decision requiring it to reinstate two laid-off employees, arguing that the board incorrectly said the newspaper had to preserve those employees' jobs in accordance with the previous contract even though it was no longer in effect....

