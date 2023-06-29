2nd Circ. Won't Revive Models' TM Claims Against NY Clubs

By Lauren Berg (June 29, 2023, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive a lawsuit against two New York nightclubs over their use of images of models on social media, saying the women who brought the Lanham Act false endorsement claims aren't recognizable enough for the posts to confuse consumers....

