Ex-Alexion VP, Police Chief Charged In Insider-Trading Sweep

By Rachel Scharf (June 29, 2023, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A former Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. executive, his police chief buddy and two doctors were arrested Thursday for alleged insider trading on Alexion's $1.4 billion purchase of another biotech firm in 2020, part of a larger fraud crackdown by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office....

