Bondholders Say Venezuela Deals Could Hurt Their Recovery

By Caroline Simson (June 29, 2023, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The holders of some $1.9 billion in defaulted Venezuelan bonds urged a New York federal judge on Wednesday to protect the value of their collateral amid concern that Venezuela may look to settle with its creditors in order to stymie an upcoming auction for control of Citgo....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS