Wash. Top Court Backs Alaska Airlines In Denied Leave Suit

By Grace Elletson (June 29, 2023, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Washington Supreme Court upheld Alaska Airlines' win Thursday in a battle over the airline's refusal to grant a flight attendant time off to care for her sick child, saying her collective bargaining agreement's requirement that she schedule leave in advance trumped a state family leave law....

