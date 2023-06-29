Twitter Says Eviction Suit Is Landlord's Bid To Duck $5.8M Bill

By Grace Dixon (June 29, 2023, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Twitter has filed a suit against the Boulder, Colorado, landlord that secured an eviction order booting the company for nonpayment of rent, telling a state court the eviction lawsuit disguises the landlord's attempts to skirt a $5.8 million renovation bill....

