7th Circ. Affirms Immunity For Wisconsin Tribal Health Center

By Caleb Symons (June 30, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin tribal health center is not obligated to face allegations that it illegally fired someone for investigating a billing problem, the Seventh Circuit has affirmed, saying the worker's wrongful-termination suit "runs headfirst" into principles of tribal immunity....

