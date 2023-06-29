Ga. Judge Trims Camper Death Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (June 29, 2023, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Recreational vehicle manufacturer Forest River Inc. convinced a Georgia federal judge Thursday to trim claims in a lawsuit claiming it and other companies are responsible for the death of a man allegedly crushed by his camper in front of his 4-year-old grandson, tossing the strict liability claims as untimely....

