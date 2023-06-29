'Shark Tank' Investor Says Biz Partner Violated Order

By George Woolston (June 29, 2023, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A "Shark Tank" investor is accusing the daughter of an ex-NFL player of soliciting emails for a newsletter to provide updates on her family's "nightmare" working with him and a New Jersey food services company, arguing it violates a temporary order barring the family from making disparaging comments....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS