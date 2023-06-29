Sullivan & Cromwell Seeks Pause In NY Suit Over $56M Award

By Emily Sawicki (June 29, 2023, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP has argued that the attorney who sued the firm over an underlying arbitration is no longer party to the case after his claims were taken over by a bankruptcy trustee and that a pending action before the Second Circuit could soon nullify the proceedings, asking a New York state court to issue a stay....

