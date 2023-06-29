Coinbase Says SEC Did An 'About-Face' With Registration Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 29, 2023, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Wednesday offered a biting response to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that the company is an unregistered national securities exchange, countering that the federal regulator has taken a new "position regarding its powers" in going after a company whose initial public offering it recently condoned....

