11th Circ. Tosses Appeal Of Atty DQ Denial In Bitcoin Dispute

By Madison Arnold (June 29, 2023, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday rejected a bid by self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright to disqualify Freedman Normand Friedland LLP and Boies Schiller Flexner LLP from a dispute that resulted in a $143 million verdict against him, saying Wright didn't follow the correct procedure in challenging a lower court ruling....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS