Limbach Investor Sues To Void Meeting, 350K Share Issuance

By Matthew Santoni (June 30, 2023, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A shareholder in a Pittsburgh-area HVAC and building systems company claims in a new lawsuit that the reelection of two board members and a plan to issue 350,000 more shares of stock were invalid because the board exceeded a 60-day notice period required by Delaware law by one day....

