Doc Cleared Of $85M Medicare Scam Can't Sanction Feds

By Khadrice Rollins (June 30, 2023, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge has denied a doctor's request that the government pay her attorneys' fees after she was acquitted of participating in an $85 million Medicare fraud scheme, finding the government did not act frivolously or in bad faith by pressing charges and taking her to trial....

