FTC Pitches Crackdown On Fake Reviews, Social Media Tricks

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 30, 2023, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission announced on Friday that it is proposing a new rule to thwart marketers from using fake reviews, suppressing negative reviews, paying for positive reviews and falsely boosting social media indicators, saying such practices deceive consumers looking for honest feedback on products and services....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS