Santos To Spend Summer Recess Studying Criminal Case

By Rachel Scharf (June 30, 2023, 3:52 PM EDT) -- U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., will spend the House of Representatives' summer recess reviewing more than 80,000 pages of discovery in his criminal fraud case, defense counsel told a New York federal judge during the embattled congressman's brief court appearance Friday....

