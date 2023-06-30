Chancery OKs Requested $300K Fee In Telepathy Labs Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 30, 2023, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has awarded $300,000 in attorney fees to an investor that sued chatbot company Telepathy Labs Inc. for defective corporate decisions made by the sole member of its board, reasoning that the fees were well-earned because of the "substantial benefit" the litigation brought to the company....

