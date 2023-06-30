DC Circ. Says Seminole Tribe Can Collect Online Bets

By Joyce Hanson (June 30, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel has decided that a gambling compact between Florida and the Seminole Tribe is lawful even though it allows for online sports betting, ruling that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act allows for compacts to discuss activities that take place outside Indian lands....

