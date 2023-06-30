Naval Air Base Neighbors Denied Class Cert. For Takings Case

By Isaac Monterose (June 30, 2023, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims denied class certification to Washington property owners suing over noise caused by a naval air base's activity at Whidbey Island, ruling that the property owners' claims were too different from one another....

