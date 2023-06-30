Insurer Says Prior Knowledge Bars Defense Of NJ Law Firm

By Hope Patti (June 30, 2023, 3:49 PM EDT) -- An insurer says it has no duty to defend or indemnify a law firm and one of its attorneys in a legal malpractice action, telling a New Jersey federal court that the firm knew at the time the policy was issued that its actions might result in the underlying suit....

