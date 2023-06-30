Opioid Judge Mulls Liability Of 'Don Draper' McKinsey

By Dorothy Atkins (June 30, 2023, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge expressed doubts Friday about whether McKinsey & Co. should face negligence claims brought by babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome caused by their mothers' opioid use, probing for evidence that McKinsey knew opioids were addictive when it gave marketing advice as "the Don Draper for the industry." ...

