Chancery Awards $1 For Airline Loyalty Biz 'Hand-Waving'

By Jeff Montgomery (June 30, 2023, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A company that launched a Delaware Court of Chancery suit against its airline customer loyalty business startup partner, allegedly for jettisoning the venture's assets while he was CEO of a competitor, landed an award of just $1 in damages Friday, with a vice chancellor questioning the suit's real purpose....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS