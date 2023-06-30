Woman Says Academy Bike Injured Her Finger Before Recall

By Collin Krabbe (June 30, 2023, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A Texas woman says a defective Academy Sports kids' bike broke her finger when a stuck shock spring recoiled while she was trying to fix it, just days before the bike was recalled, according to her suit seeking damages in state court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS