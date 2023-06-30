Justices Order FCA Do-Overs After SuperValu Intent Ruling

By Jeff Overley (June 30, 2023, 1:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday told the Fourth and Eleventh circuits to revisit closely watched whistleblower cases targeting units of Allergan and Abbott Laboratories, teeing up tests of the high court's new ruling on the meaning of intentional fraud under the False Claims Act....

