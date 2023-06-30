9th Circ. Says Phone Owner Needn't Be Main User For TCPA

By Henrik Nilsson (June 30, 2023, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit issued a published opinion Friday reviving a Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit alleging two entertainment companies sent unsolicited text messages to a boy whose cell number was registered under his mother's name, saying the mom needn't be the primary user of the phone to have standing to sue....

