SEC Crypto Settlements Run Contrary To Public Interest

By Samidh Guha, Sophia Weinstock Kielar and David Rosa (July 5, 2023, 4:52 PM EDT) -- On June 15, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff indicated that he would rule on or before July 14 on the foundational question of whether a certain cryptocurrency protocol is a security in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Terraform Labs Pte Ltd....

