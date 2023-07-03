Chancery Says Neither Side Wins In Failed E-Scooter Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (July 3, 2023, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Barcelona-based e-scooter venture has lost a Delaware Court of Chancery suit to force a private equity firm subsidiary to honor a $100 million contract for the balance of the company, but escaped the would-be buyer House of Lithium's counter-claims that include breach of contract and unjust enrichment....

