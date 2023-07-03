Nantucket Hospital Built With Fire Hazard, Suit Says

By Julie Manganis (July 3, 2023, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Architecture firm CannonDesign's plans for a new hospital on the island of Nantucket were riddled with costly design errors, including the use of combustible cedar shingles on areas of the building where their use does not comply with fire safety codes, a lawsuit filed in Massachusetts state court alleges....

