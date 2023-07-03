3M 'Fishing Expedition' Put On Hold Amid Texas Atty's Appeal

By Lynn LaRowe (July 3, 2023, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas state appellate court has paused an order enabling 3M to depose a Lone Star State attorney while the panel reviews the lawyer's claims that the company's request to question him on the record is a "harassing fishing expedition" to obtain confidential information about clients in Kentucky suing over coal-related lung disease....

