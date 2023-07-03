Sorrento Therapeutics Seeks New $20M DIP Loan

By Emily Lever (July 3, 2023, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Sorrento Therapeutics is seeking approval of a second debtor-in-possession financing loan in its Chapter 11 case, saying the $75 million DIP it obtained at the outset of its Chapter 11 case in February is set to run out this week....

