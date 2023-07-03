Lehman Should Pay $58M For Trial Fees, Insurer Says

By Alexa Scherzinger (July 3, 2023, 7:48 PM EDT) -- In the aftermath of a trial with decade-old roots, Assured Guaranty Ltd. moved to recover $58 million in expenses it incurred during its battle with Lehman Brothers over credit default swaps, which the insurer won in a bench trial ruling this March....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS