Rocket Mortgage Can't Trim Investors' Fraud Suit

By Carolyn Muyskens (July 5, 2023, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has denied Rocket Mortgage's renewed bid to whittle down the number of actionable statements in a securities fraud suit against it, ruling that the request was not worth considering because it would not change the fact that the lender must face investor claims. ...

