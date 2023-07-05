The Philippines May Follow Vietnam In Banning 'Barbie'

By Caroline Simson (July 5, 2023, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Two days after Vietnam announced that it is banning the upcoming 'Barbie' movie because it features a map depicting a disputed territorial boundary line in the resource-rich South China Sea, Filipino politicians said their country is considering a similar move....

