Gambling Co. Eyes Ax Of Card Shuffler's Antitrust Suit, Again

By Joyce Hanson (July 5, 2023, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Gambling technology company Scientific Games has once again asked an Illinois federal judge to toss an antitrust lawsuit claiming it used sham patent suits to corner the automatic card shuffling market, arguing that the manufacturer suing it hasn't offered sufficient evidence to support its claims....

