Split 9th Circ. Invalidates Oregon's Ban On Secret Recordings

By Dorothy Atkins (July 3, 2023, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel sided with Project Veritas Monday and found Oregon's decades-old wiretapping statute making it a felony to secretly record people in public places violates the First Amendment, while a dissenting judge slammed the majority's opinion for potentially opening the door for "massive and ongoing invasions of privacy."...

